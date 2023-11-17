Russian Military Activity in Crimea Sparks Concerns of Winter Strikes

Russian military forces have reportedly amassed a significant number of missiles in Crimea, raising concerns of potential winter strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. The Ukrainian Southern Military Command has expressed alarm over the powerful hub of military resources deployed on the Crimean Peninsula, stating that it includes various types of missiles, such as Kalibr and Onyx. The accumulation of over 800 missiles and their strategic positioning for loading into airplanes suggests a high level of preparedness for potential attacks.

The growing missile stockpile has sparked fears of energy terror, with the Ministry of Energy warning that Russia may target Ukraine’s energy facilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for preparedness in light of potential Russian winter attacks on critical infrastructure. Last year, Ukraine experienced severe consequences due to consistent attacks on its energy grid, leaving many people without heating and electricity during the harsh winter season.

In response to the situation, Ukraine is focusing on defense efforts and increasing its readiness to counter potential drone or missile strikes on infrastructure. The President emphasized the need for a concerted effort to ensure the country’s defense capabilities are up to the task.

FAQ:

Q: What types of missiles have been stockpiled in Crimea?

A: The Russian military has accumulated various types of missiles, including Kalibr and Onyx.

Q: How many missiles are reportedly stockpiled in Crimea?

A: The enemy has amassed over 800 missiles in total.

Q: What is the concern regarding these missiles?

A: There are concerns that these missiles may be used for winter strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Q: What consequences did Ukraine face due to attacks on its energy grid last year?

A: Ukraine experienced severe consequences, with many people left without heating and electricity during the harsh winter season.

Q: What is Ukraine doing to counter potential attacks?

A: Ukraine is increasing its readiness and focusing on defense efforts to counter potential drone or missile strikes on infrastructure.

Sources:

– [Source 1](https://example.com)

– [Source 2](https://example.com)