Russia’s adherence to its conditions for a return to the Black Sea grain deal continues to remain steadfast, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The nation has emphasized the need for its state agricultural bank, Rosselkhozbank, to be directly reconnected to the international SWIFT bank payments system, rather than using a subsidiary of the bank as proposed by the United Nations.

While reaffirming Russia’s position, Peskov stated, “All our conditions are perfectly well known, concrete, and achievable. Russia maintains its responsible, clear, and consistent stance, as repeatedly communicated by the president.”

The Black Sea grain deal, facilitated by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, aimed to enable Ukraine to export grain by sea amidst the ongoing conflict and global food crisis. Simultaneously, the agreement was intended to streamline Russia’s exports of food and fertilizers. However, Moscow claims that the agreement’s provisions favoring Russia have not been fulfilled. In response, Russia has undertaken tactical measures such as bombing Ukrainian ports and grain stores, leading to accusations from Kyiv and the West that Russia is weaponizing food.

Russia’s unwavering restatement of its conditions follows discussions between President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan’s suggestion that Ukraine should modify its approach and increase grain exports to Africa rather than Europe seemingly bolstered Russia’s confidence. However, Ukraine promptly rejected the proposal, affirming its refusal to succumb to “Russian blackmail.”

The banking aspect of the grain deal has been a major point of contention, with Russia arguing that its grain and fertilizer exports face practical barriers due to sanctions affecting port access, insurance, logistics, and payments. Specifically, the removal of Rosselkhozbank from SWIFT has hampered trade operations. The United Nations has proposed that a Luxembourg-based subsidiary of Rosselkhozbank could seek SWIFT membership independently to expedite the bank’s access. However, Russia insists that the original agreements necessitated direct access for Rosselkhozbank, not its subsidiary.

As the impasse persists, Russia remains firm in its position, indicating that the Black Sea grain deal will resume promptly once its conditions are met. The tensions surrounding the grain deal underscore the complex nature of international negotiations and geopolitical relationships, which have significant implications for global food security and regional stability.