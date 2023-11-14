Russia’s Innovative Strategy to Bolster Troops Amid Heavy Losses

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the increasing casualties suffered by both sides, Russia has implemented a unique approach to strengthen its military forces. Rather than resorting to full-scale mobilization, Moscow has turned to neighboring countries to recruit volunteers, as revealed by a new assessment published by the British Defense Ministry.

Since late June, Russia has been actively appealing to citizens of neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan and Armenia to join their forces in Ukraine. Advertisements targeting ethnic Russians in Kazakhstan’s northern Qostanai region have emerged, offering attractive incentives, including initial payments of over $5,000 and salaries starting at nearly $2,000. It is worth noting that Armenia and Kazakhstan were part of the former Soviet Union and gained independence in the 1990s.

Russia has also been approaching central Asian migrants residing in Russia, with promises of fast-tracked citizenship in exchange for fighting in Ukraine. With an estimated 6 million migrants from Central Asia in Russia, the Kremlin sees this population as a potential source of recruits. This approach allows Moscow to acquire additional personnel for its war efforts without resorting to unpopular mobilization measures.

The British Defense Ministry believes that Russia’s reluctance to initiate mandatory mobilization is driven by a desire to maintain distance between the Russian population and the ongoing military operation. Introducing such measures could be met with public disapproval, especially considering the upcoming presidential elections.

The exact number of personnel losses for both Russia and Ukraine remains unknown, as neither country provides official figures. However, according to updated data from Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has lost 264,660 fighters since the invasion began in February 2022, with around 600 troops lost in the past 24 hours. The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that Ukraine lost approximately 600 soldiers in the same timeframe. Despite these significant losses, Moscow is unlikely to find enough new troops without a major wave of mandatory mobilization, according to the UK government.

This innovative strategy employed by Russia highlights the country’s ability to adapt and find alternative solutions to strengthen its military forces in the face of mounting casualties. By tapping into neighboring countries and exploiting the potential of central Asian migrants, Moscow aims to maintain a significant presence in the conflict while minimizing potential opposition from its own population.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is Russia recruiting volunteers from neighboring countries?

A: Russia is recruiting volunteers due to high battlefield casualties in Ukraine, as it seeks to bolster its military forces without initiating full-scale mobilization.

Q: Which neighboring countries is Russia targeting for recruitment?

A: Russia is targeting countries such as Kazakhstan and Armenia for recruitment, primarily among ethnic Russians.

Q: What incentives are being offered to recruits?

A: Recruits are offered attractive incentives, including initial payments of over $5,000 and salaries starting at nearly $2,000.

Q: Why is Russia reluctant to implement mandatory mobilization?

A: Russia aims to maintain distance between its population and the ongoing military operation to avoid potential public backlash, especially with upcoming presidential elections.

Q: How significant are the losses suffered by both Russia and Ukraine?

A: The exact numbers are unknown, but according to recent reports, Russia has lost 264,660 fighters since February 2022, with approximately 600 troops lost in the past 24 hours. Ukraine has also reported similar losses.