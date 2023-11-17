Russia Engages in Aggressive Attacks on Eastern Ukraine

Russia has escalated its military aggression against Avdiivka, a town in eastern Ukraine, according to the town’s mayor. Avdiivka, which is situated near Donetsk, a stronghold controlled by Russia, has been enduring relentless attacks for over a month. The mayor, Vitaliy Barabash, spoke on national television, stating that the enemy has become increasingly active in recent days. Russian troops are employing armored vehicles, targeting the industrial zone, and striking high-rise buildings in Avdiivka.

As a result of continuous shelling since 2014, the town has experienced extensive destruction. Its population has suffered a substantial decline, with only 1,431 people remaining out of the original pre-war population of approximately 30,000 individuals. The situation remains dire for the residents of Avdiivka.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, leading the counteroffensive in the south, reassures that Ukrainian soldiers are resolutely holding their defense towards Avdiivka. President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently referred to Avdiivka as one of the “hottest” areas on the frontline. The intensity of the conflict in the region is alarming.

The British defense ministry has also expressed concerns, stating in an intelligence report that Russia is very likely attempting to encircle Avdiivka through a pincer movement. The report highlights a strategic focus on the town’s vital coke plant, which holds a key tactical position close to the main entry road. Unfortunately, production at the plant has been suspended for months due to frequent Russian bombardment.

In addition to Avdiivka, Russian soldiers have made advancements towards Stepove, a village situated north of the plant. The situation is troublesome as it further illustrates Russia’s aggressive military intervention in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

