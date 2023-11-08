Ukraine Struggles to Maintain International Support Amidst Shifting Alliances

Ukraine is facing challenges in keeping its international backers close as the dynamics of the ongoing war with Russia, diplomatic missteps, war fatigue, and upcoming elections threaten to strain its alliances and erode public support for its cause. Recent opinion polls in Europe and the United States indicate a decline in support for measures supporting Ukraine, particularly in terms of additional funding and the supply of military equipment.

The situation is further complicated by emerging partisan divides in both Europe and the U.S., with geopolitical analysts at Teneo risk advisory noting that governments are increasingly prioritizing domestic politics and policies over Ukraine. Elections in several allied countries, including Poland, Slovakia, and the U.S., add to the concerns as the focus shifts inward.

These factors have raised fears that Russia, closely monitoring the shifting public sentiment towards the war, may seek to exploit weaknesses and divisions in Ukraine’s partnerships. Russian analysts anticipate Western support waning, both politically and militarily, as concerns grow about the upcoming U.S. elections in 2024 and the impact they may have on American public opinion.

A recent public rift between Poland and Ukraine has also grabbed attention, with Russia quick to capitalize on the tensions. As the Kremlin closely monitors the trouble brewing between Ukraine and Poland over agricultural exports, tensions have been intensified by Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal. This move forced Ukrainian agricultural exports to be transported through eastern European routes rather than by sea, leading to increased pressure on the region and exacerbating existing frictions.

The situation escalated when Ukraine filed lawsuits against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia with the World Trade Organization, accusing them of refusing to lift restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s remarks at the U.N. General Assembly, suggesting that some Ukrainian allies had only pretended to support Kyiv, further strained the relationship between Ukraine and its allies.

In light of upcoming elections in Poland and Slovakia, both countries have shifted their focus to domestic issues, rather than prioritizing support for Ukraine. This shift is seen as an attempt to appeal to their respective electorates. Additionally, there are concerns about the isolationist wing of the Republican party in the U.S., who oppose additional funding for Ukraine, making President Joe Biden’s recent announcement of supplying more air defense systems and ammunition to Ukraine a contentious issue within his own party.

The evolving situation between Ukraine and its international backers underscores the growing urgency to address the challenges and maintain a united front against Russian aggression. The outcome of upcoming elections in key allied countries and the shifting geopolitical landscape will likely have a significant impact on Ukraine’s alliances and the level of international support it receives.