Ukraine Shoots Down Iranian-Made Drone, Russia Remains Mum on Possibility of Missile Supply

Ukraine has reported shooting down an Iranian-built drone amidst a series of attacks. While the Ukrainian Air Force stated that it downed multiple attack drones and a cruise missile, Russia has chosen not to comment on allegations by the United States that Iran could potentially supply it with ballistic missiles.

The assault, which occurred overnight, was launched from southeast Russia, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Multiple air defense units in central regions successfully destroyed all 14 enemy Shahed-131/136 drones. Additionally, an X-22 cruise missile failed to reach its intended target and landed in an open area in the Zaporizhia region. Fortunately, there were no casualties, although private homes sustained damage from the blast wave.

Ukraine has been anticipating an escalation in Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, particularly energy facilities, due to subzero temperatures. Last winter, Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure resulted in prolonged periods without power and heating for many residents. As a countermeasure, Kyiv has received additional air defense systems from its allies.

Adding to the tension, local authorities in the Odesa region revealed that they had downed a “rare” Mohajer-6 drone. The reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was detected approaching the Odesa region. It was disclosed that Russia had purchased 30 of these drones in the previous year, and this marked the first time one had been shot down since September. The Mohajer-6 is designed for both reconnaissance and attack purposes, equipped with the capacity to carry four guided missiles and a range of up to 200km (124 miles) over a 12-hour period.

In light of Iran’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has expressed concern. However, when asked about accusations that Iran might supply Russia with ballistic missiles, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment. White House spokesperson John Kirby suggested that Iran may be considering such a move, but the Kremlin remains tight-lipped on the matter. According to Peskov, Russia is currently focused on developing military relations with Iran, including military-technical cooperation.

The United States has vowed to monitor the situation between Iran and Russia closely. Should the need arise, appropriate action will be taken.