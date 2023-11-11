Rise in Drone Attacks on Moscow Raises Concerns for Russia’s Security

In a concerning turn of events, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted two armed drones that were en route to Moscow, according to the city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The drones were shot down in separate areas, one in the Domodedovo region and the other in the Minsk highway area.

Although the identity of the attackers remains unknown, this incident is the latest in a series of drone attacks targeted at Russia’s capital city. The attempted attack is believed to be the work of Ukrainian drones, as stated by the Russian defense ministry. The ministry confirmed that these Ukrainian drones were destroyed while attempting to target Moscow.

This is not the first time Moscow has faced such threats. Over the past week, there have been two other drone attacks, one on the outskirts of the city in the Podolsky district and another near the Kaluga region. In response, the Russian defense ministry has been actively engaging these drones and has successfully shot down a total of seven.

The recent surge in drone attacks raises concerns about Russia’s security. It is evident that Moscow has become a target for drones launched from Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously warned of mounting tensions and the possibility of war, with symbolic centers and military bases being potential targets.

FAQ:

Q: What is a drone?

A: A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle controlled remotely or autonomously.

Q: What are armed drones?

A: Armed drones are unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with weaponry or explosives.

Q: How are armed drones intercepted?

A: Air defenses employ various measures to intercept and neutralize armed drones, such as using anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-air missiles, or electronic warfare techniques.

Q: Are there casualties from the drone attacks?

A: At this time, there is no information on any casualties resulting from the shootdown of the armed drones.

Q: How far is Kaluga from Moscow?

A: Kaluga is located approximately 200km (124 miles) southwest of Moscow.

Sources:

– TASS news agency: [insert TASS link here]