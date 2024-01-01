The recent development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. Analysts claim that Russia has gone as far as sending a unit of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) to fight against their own countrymen. This shocking revelation, reported by Russian media, has ignited concerns about the adherence to international conventions.

The Geneva Convention explicitly prohibits the engagement of POWs in any military activities by the capturing power. Despite Russia’s claims of upholding these conventions, reports from the Institute for the Study of War think tank and Russian state media outlets indicate that approximately 70 Ukrainian POWs were trained and sent back to the frontline in the Donetsk region.

The unit, allegedly named the Bogdan Khmelnitsky battalion, after a historical Cossack warlord, is said to have engaged in combat against Ukrainian troops near Urozhaine in eastern Ukraine. Russian media even aired a footage showcasing Ukrainians swearing an oath to fight for Russia. However, Ukrainian intelligence officials have dismissed these reports as part of a disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Russian invaders.

While the use of POWs in military activities goes against international conventions, it is not the first time Russia has faced accusations of mistreating prisoners. The United Nations has previously highlighted instances of torture and abuse inflicted upon Ukrainian prisoners in Russian captivity. Shockingly, there have even been reports of Russian troops using Ukrainian POWs as human shields in combat.

Sources: Business Insider