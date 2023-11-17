A significant escalation in Russian military losses has accompanied Moscow’s ongoing offensive on the town of Avdiivka, resulting in heavy casualties and substantial equipment damage, according to recent data released by Ukraine. The figures reveal a steady increase in the number of Russian troops being “eliminated” since the beginning of July, with daily losses now ranging between 600 and 1,000 soldiers. The total number of Russian losses over the course of the war, which erupted on February 24, 2022, has surpassed the grim milestone of 300,000. However, estimates of casualty numbers may vary due to the evolving nature of the conflict.

Ukraine’s tally of Russian losses, both in terms of troops and equipment, exceeds other estimates. British defense officials stated in late October that Russia had lost approximately 150,000 to 190,000 personnel, not including soldiers from the Wagner Group of mercenaries. The recent surge in losses has been attributed to the offensive on Avdiivka by the U.K. Ministry of Defence.

Furthermore, investigations conducted by Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC News Russian service, have independently estimated that as of Saturday, approximately 35,780 Russian soldiers have been killed. The actual death toll is believed to be much higher, with a previous estimate suggesting that by the end of May 2023, the invasion had claimed the lives of 47,000 Russians below the age of 50. The recent update from Mediazona added 900 names of Russian soldiers killed in the battle for Avdiivka, a Ukrainian strike on a ship in Sevastopol, and casualties from ATACMS strikes on the Berdyansk and Luhansk airports on October 17. The majority of these casualties hail from Russian regions such as Sverdlovsk, Bashkiria, Chelyabinsk, and Buryatia.

While Russian forces have made confirmed advances in Avdiivka, the independent think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled more than 17 Russian assaults from various directions around the town. Geolocated footage published on Friday indicates that Moscow’s forces have advanced approximately 2½ miles north of the city.

This continued escalation of losses highlights the intensity of the conflict and the mounting toll it is taking on both sides. As the situation unfolds, it is vital to seek common ground and challenge conventional wisdom in the pursuit of a resolution.

(Original source: Newsweek.com)