Russia’s Bid to Rejoin UN Human Rights Council Sparks Controversy

Russia has recently submitted a formal request to rejoin the United Nations’ Human Rights Council (HRC) despite facing backlash for its actions in Ukraine. The country, which was suspended from the body after its invasion of Ukraine, is seeking a seat on the council for the 2024-2026 term. The upcoming vote on October 10 is expected to ignite tensions between Russia and Western nations who argue that Moscow’s violation of international law disqualifies it from holding such membership.

The high number of human rights abuses committed by Russia during the conflict in Ukraine has drawn international condemnation. In fact, the International Criminal Court has even issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin over allegations of a scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia. These grave allegations have raised concerns about Russia’s commitment to human rights and its suitability for a seat on the HRC.

Russia’s position paper, obtained by CNN, portrays the Human Rights Council as a “key body in the United Nations systems.” The document argues that it is crucial to prevent the council from becoming a political tool used to punish governments that pursue independent domestic and foreign policies. However, these claims will likely face opposition from Western countries, which have consistently voiced their disapproval of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The vote to suspend Russia in 2022 received overwhelming support from the international community. Out of 193 countries, 93 favored the removal of Moscow from the council, while 24 opposed it, and 58 abstained. Notably, China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Syria, and Vietnam joined Russia in opposing the move, while Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia opted for abstention.

It is worth highlighting that Russia’s bid to rejoin the HRC comes at a time when a commission investigating the conflict in Ukraine has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes. Allegations include unlawful attacks using explosive weapons, harm to civilians, acts of torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on energy infrastructure. These findings will undoubtedly impact the perception of Russia’s candidacy within the international community.

While removal from the Human Rights Council is possible, there is currently no established legal framework to remove a permanent member, such as Russia, from the UN Security Council. This further underscores the significance of Russia’s potential return to the HRC and the attention it has garnered.

As the vote approaches, expectations are high for Western nations to strongly oppose Russia’s bid. The decision to either reinstate or reject Russia’s membership will undoubtedly have lasting implications for the credibility and integrity of the Human Rights Council.

FAQ