Russian authorities are reportedly seeking to employ migrants to participate in military operations in Ukraine as a means to avoid domestic mobilization preceding the upcoming 2024 presidential election. This revelation was disclosed by the British Ministry of Defense, which shared intelligence data on the X social network platform. The move by Russia is thought to be an attempt to prevent unpopular measures of domestic mobilization that could potentially impact public sentiment during the electoral period.

According to the intelligence report, Russia has been openly soliciting individuals from neighboring countries, such as Armenia and Kazakhstan, through online advertisements since the end of June 2023. These recruitment adverts entice prospective combatants with starting payments of 495,000 roubles ($5,140) and initial salaries of 190,000 roubles ($1,973). Specifically, the northern Qostanai region in Kazakhstan, which has a significant ethnic Russian population, has been targeted for recruitment efforts.

Starting from at least May 2023, Russia has also been actively reaching out to migrants from Central Asia, offering them the opportunity to fight in Ukraine. In exchange for their participation, these migrants are promised expedited Russian citizenship and salaries reaching up to $4,160. Disturbingly, reports indicate that Uzbek migrant builders in Mariupol had their passports confiscated upon arrival and were coerced into joining the Russian military.

Based on British intelligence assessments, it is estimated that there are approximately six million migrants from Central Asia currently residing in Russia. Russian authorities seemingly view this migrant population as a potential source of recruitment due to their sheer numbers. By exploiting foreign nationals, the Kremlin can acquire additional personnel to bolster its war efforts without resorting to unpopular domestic mobilization measures, thereby minimizing potential backlash in the lead-up to the 2024 Presidential elections. This strategy allows Russia to address the need for more personnel to compensate for the mounting casualties it has faced thus far in the conflict.

In a previous analysis conducted by British intelligence analysts, potential risks to the Russian army associated with the Kupiansk axis were highlighted. Further details regarding these risks were not provided in the disclosed information.

