Russia Files Motion to Ban “Extremist” LGBT Movement

Russia’s justice ministry has made a move to label the “international LGBT public movement” as extremist and is seeking to ban its activities, according to a statement filed with the country’s Supreme Court. The ministry’s statement does not clarify whether this refers to the entirety of the LGBT community or specific organizations within it. The government claims that the movement has displayed signs of extremist behavior by inciting “social and religious strife.” If the ban is enacted, it could expose LGBT activists to criminal prosecution.

In the past, Russian authorities have used the extremist label to target rights organizations and opposition groups such as Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. The Supreme Court is scheduled to review the motion on 30 November. Should the ban take effect, it would effectively shut down LGBT organizations and put activists and employees in jeopardy of facing criminal charges.

While the true motivation behind this move remains unclear, some analysts speculate that it is a populist tactic aimed at garnering support ahead of the upcoming presidential election. Although President Vladimir Putin has yet to formally announce his candidacy, many anticipate that he will run for a fifth term. Under Putin’s leadership, Russia has taken a strong stance against LGBT activism, viewing it as an assault by the West on “traditional Russian values.”

This clampdown on LGBT rights intensified after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Legislation was passed in December of last year, outlawing the “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” among all age groups. This broadened an existing law from 2013, which specifically targeted minors. Under the current law, any positive portrayal of same-sex relationships in mass media or advertising is equated with distributing pornography, promoting violence, or exacerbating racial, ethnic, and religious tensions.

Furthermore, transgender rights have come under attack this year, with a law enacted in July that bans gender reassignment surgery. Despite officials insisting that “non-traditional sexual relations” are not prohibited in Russia, the latest motion is causing significant alarm within the already vulnerable LGBT community. Activists face not only pressure from the state but also frequent physical attacks perpetrated by homophobic and transphobic groups.

