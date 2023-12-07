A Tragic Incident: Female Student Commits School Shooting in Russia

In a devastating turn of events, a teenage girl in western Russia has carried out a school shooting, claiming the life of a fellow student before taking her own life. This distressing incident took place in Bryansk, a city located near the Ukrainian and Belarusian borders, on Thursday morning.

Authorities reported that five people were injured in the shooting, with one in critical condition. The firearm used by the girl was registered under her father’s name, a member of parliament revealed. The local police were summoned to Gymnasium No 5 in Bryansk at approximately 09:15 local time, responding swiftly to the distressing incident.

Medical professionals, led by Alexey Kuznetsov, Russia’s deputy health minister, immediately attended to the victims. Kuznetsov shared that one victim required an urgent surgical procedure to address their injuries. Investigations suggest that the 14-year-old girl may have been involved in a conflict with her classmates before the tragic event unfolded.

The local authorities have offered extensive psychological support to the students, teachers, and parents affected by this horrifying incident. The emotional wellbeing of those involved is recognized as a crucial aspect of the healing process. Efforts are underway to ensure that necessary counseling and assistance are provided to help the school community navigate through this traumatic event.

Upon thorough examination of the school premises, Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the Russian Duma, reported the discovery of the shooter’s possessions, including a box of bullets. Khinshtein underscored that one of the contributing factors to this tragedy was the negligent storage of the firearm. Russia has stringent gun laws that require firearms to be kept in secure safes, accessible only to the licensed owner. Furthermore, regular inspections by the police are mandated to ensure compliance with safety measures.

According to the Russian news agency RIA, students inside the school reacted swiftly to the sound of gunfire, barricading themselves within their classroom. Describing the ordeal, one schoolgirl recalled how the boys used the desks to secure the door while another student contacted the authorities. The rapid response and presence of mind among the students and faculty potentially prevented further casualties.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, expressed deep sorrow and referred to the incident as a “terrible tragedy.” While there have been previous school shootings in Russia, this particular incident is believed to be the first involving a female perpetrator. Sadly, the country has previously witnessed similar acts of violence, including a 2021 shooting in Kazan where a 19-year-old assailant killed seven children and two adults, as well as an attack in Udmurtia the following year which claimed the lives of 18 people.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the distressing events outlined in this article, please seek help and support. Various resources are available to provide assistance during trying times.

