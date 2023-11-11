The recent talks in Saudi Arabia, attended by senior officials from over 40 countries, aimed at establishing principles for a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine have caused a stir. The objective was to garner support from countries in the Global South, many of which have been reluctant to take sides in the conflict. Russia, however, was not invited to the meeting.

Rather than viewing this as a new diplomatic effort, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov dismisses it as another futile attempt by the West to align the Global South with Kyiv. According to him, the meeting reflects Western desperation to rally international support, even if not entirely, for the so-called Zelenskyi formula. This formula, he claims, is inherently doomed and untenable.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on the other hand, remains hopeful that this initiative will lead to a peace summit in the autumn, where leaders from around the world will endorse the principles outlined in his 10-point formula. Central to this formula is the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The talks in Saudi Arabia represent Ukraine’s efforts to expand its support base beyond its core Western allies. By reaching out to countries in the Global South, Ukraine is seeking to gain international recognition and assistance in resolving the conflict.

FAQ:

1. What is the Global South?

The Global South refers to a group of countries mainly located in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. These nations are often considered to be developing or emerging economies.

2. What is the Zelenskyi formula?

The Zelenskyi formula, named after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is a 10-point plan that proposes a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. It includes provisions for the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

