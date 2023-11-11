The recent elections held in Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia have garnered significant attention and strong reactions from both local and international communities. The Central Election Commission of Russia announced that the ruling party, United Russia, secured the highest number of votes in these elections. However, Ukrainian officials, as well as many Western nations, have denounced the legitimacy of these elections, considering them a violation of international law.

The occupied regions where the voting took place include Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Crimean Peninsula. These areas have been under Russian control for several years. Moscow’s decision to hold elections in these regions, despite international objections, has only exacerbated the already tense situation between Russia and Ukraine.

The European Commission, in a strongly worded statement, condemned Russia’s attempts to legitimize its illegal control over these territories. They emphasized that there would be consequences for Russia’s leadership. Similarly, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called on other countries not to recognize the results and labeled the elections as “fake.”

Simultaneously, Russia held elections in various regions within its own borders. The ruling party, United Russia, dominated in these elections as well, with Sergei Sobyanin securing his position as mayor of Moscow. While the voter turnout was reported to be the highest since 2017, the numbers have been met with skepticism, considering the circumstances and allegations of Russian interference.

The occupied regions experienced their share of obstacles during the election process. Reports suggested that Russian poll workers, escorted by armed soldiers, visited households to pressure residents into voting. Those who refused were allegedly detained or coerced into providing written statements that could be used against them in criminal cases. These actions have reinforced concerns about the lack of freedom and fairness in the electoral process.

Furthermore, attempts to sabotage the elections were reported in the occupied regions. A drone strike targeted a polling station in the Zaporizhzhia region, causing damage before the station opened. Additionally, a live grenade was discovered near a polling station in the Kherson region, resulting in temporary suspension of voting activities.

The situation in the occupied regions remains precarious, with ongoing military tensions and a lack of resolution between Russia and Ukraine. The elections have served as a reminder of the deep divisions and challenges faced by these regions.

FAQ:

Q: Were the recent elections held in occupied Ukrainian regions legitimate?

A: The international community, including Ukraine and Western nations, has expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the elections, considering them a violation of international law.

Q: Which party won the most votes in the occupied regions?

A: The ruling party of Russia, United Russia, emerged as the victor in the occupied Ukrainian regions.

Q: What consequences could Russia face due to these elections?

A: The European Commission has promised “consequences” for Russia’s leadership in light of their attempt to legitimize their control over Ukrainian territories.

Q: Were there any instances of sabotage or interference during the elections?

A: Yes, reports indicated attempts to sabotage the elections, including a drone strike on a polling station and the discovery of a live grenade near another station.

Q: How did Russia respond to allegations of interference and irregularities?

A: Russian officials have not directly addressed these allegations, but these incidents have heightened concerns about the lack of freedom and fairness in the electoral process.

