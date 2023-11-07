In a recent incident, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that three Ukrainian sea drones attempted to target two patrol boats in the Black Sea near annexed Crimea. This marks the second unsuccessful attack of its kind in the span of two weeks.

The patrol boats, known as Sergei Kotov and Vasily Bykov, were carrying out control-of-navigation tasks in an area located 340 kilometers southwest of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol. Despite the drones’ attempt, the Defense Ministry reported that all three unmanned enemy boats were successfully destroyed by the patrol boats’ standard weapons.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Sergei Kotov has been targeted in a sea drone attack. A similar incident took place on July 24, but it was also thwarted by the Russian Navy. This recent escalation of hostilities in the Black Sea comes in the wake of Russia’s withdrawal from an agreement that guaranteed the safe export of Ukrainian grain.

What adds to the complexity of the situation is the timing of the attack. It occurred just two days after Russia celebrated its annual Navy Day holiday, which brings attention to the country’s naval capabilities. The heightened tension in the region is further exacerbated by previous incidents where seaborne drones targeted the Crimea bridge, resulting in casualties and subsequent retaliatory attacks by Moscow on southern Ukraine.

One peculiar aspect to note is that Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, has not taken responsibility for any of the attacks. This raises questions about the motives and actors behind these drone assaults and the implications they may have on the fragile relationship between Russia and Ukraine.

As tensions continue to rise in the Black Sea, it remains to be seen how both nations will navigate these challenging circumstances and seek a resolution to the ongoing conflict.