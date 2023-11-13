Russia Foils Ukrainian Attacks on Crimean Bridge, Maintains Security

In a recent incident, Russian defense forces successfully thwarted a series of rocket and drone attacks by Ukrainian forces on the Crimean Bridge and other undisclosed targets within the Crimean peninsula. Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that despite the attempts, no casualties or damage occurred during the attacks. The bridge, connecting Russian-annexed Crimea to the mainland, has been a recurrent target of Ukrainian aggression since the 2014 annexation.

Russian air defense systems effectively intercepted and neutralized the S-200 rockets fired at the bridge, temporarily closing it to traffic as a precautionary measure. Even after the initial countermeasures, a subsequent attack later in the day forced the bridge’s closure once again. However, it is worth noting that the bridge itself remained intact throughout the entire ordeal.

Although no direct quotes were available from official sources, it is important to emphasize that these attacks have been classified as a “terrorist attack” by Russia’s Foreign Ministry. Moscow has maintained that it will retaliate against such aggressive actions. Meanwhile, Russian-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov acknowledged the superb performance of the air defense forces, expressing gratitude for their professionalism and vigilant response.

In addition to the attacks on the bridge, Russian forces also successfully neutralized 20 Ukrainian drones launched towards the Crimean Peninsula. These drones were either destroyed by air defense systems or suppressed with the help of electronic warfare technology. Fortunately, these attacks did not result in any damage or casualties.

It is crucial to underscore that Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for such attacks publicly. However, the destruction of Russia’s military infrastructure has been deemed critical for Ukraine’s counteroffensive strategy. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, condemned these attacks as “barbaric actions” that endanger innocent lives and civilian infrastructure. She further emphasized that there can be no justification for such acts, and that Russia will respond accordingly.

The recent surge in drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories, both within Ukraine and deep into Russia itself, has raised concerns. Notably, a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin earlier this year, underscoring the need for heightened security measures.

It is worth mentioning that the Crimean Bridge had previously suffered significant damage in an explosion last year. Russian officials attributed the blast to a truck that purportedly exploded while crossing the bridge, resulting in three fatalities. Ukraine’s SBU domestic intelligence agency later claimed responsibility for this sabotage operation. The bridge, which serves as the sole direct link between Russia and the peninsula, holds great symbolic significance for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he inaugurated it in 2018 by driving a truck across.

Although the original article did not provide sources, it is important to consult reputable news organizations for further information on this topic.