Russia’s Defense Ministry Reports Destruction of Ukrainian Naval Drones Targeting Key Bridge

Russian forces have successfully destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones in an attempt to attack a vital bridge connecting Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea. The Kerch bridge has been subject to numerous attacks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with this incident marking its temporary closure for the third time in less than a year. The Kerch bridge serves as a crucial supply route for Kremlin forces in the ongoing war with Ukraine, making it a significant target.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that one naval drone was destroyed late Friday, followed by the destruction of two more early Saturday morning. Ukrainian officials have yet to provide a comment regarding the incident. The bridge has previously been targeted, with an explosion in October resulting in three deaths, and an attack in July severely damaging a section of the roadway.

This bridge holds significant importance for Moscow, both logistically and psychologically. It serves as a vital artery for military and civilian supplies, demonstrating Kremlin control over the annexed Crimea. Russia views any attempt to disrupt the bridge as a direct challenge to its authority in the region.

In response to the drone attacks on the bridge, Russia reported shelling and drone strikes on its border regions. One civilian was killed and two others were wounded during shelling in Russia’s Belgorod region, while another woman was injured in a village in the Kursk region. The Russian authorities blame Ukraine for these incidents, but Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has escalated, with both sides engaging in missile strikes and airstrikes. Ukrainian forces have been advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region, and British intelligence reported the risk of Russia splitting its forces to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in the south of the country.

In an attempt to find a resolution to the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi next week. This meeting comes after Russia broke off a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach global markets safely despite the ongoing war.

The destruction of the Ukrainian naval drones and the subsequent attacks on both sides serve as a grim reminder of the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The Kerch bridge remains a pivotal point in the conflict, representing the ongoing struggle for control in the region.