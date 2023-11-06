Russia Conducts Successful Test Launch of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Russia announced on Sunday that it has successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The missile was launched from a Borei-class submarine named Emperor Alexander the Third, positioned in the White Sea off Russia’s northern coast.

This recent test comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the withdrawal of Russia’s ratification of the global nuclear test ban treaty. The move was justified by Moscow as a necessary step to align with the United States.

The Bulava sea-based ICBM, fired by the Emperor Alexander the Third, hit its target thousands of kilometers away on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East. Designed to carry up to six nuclear warheads, the Bulava missile has a range of over 8,000 kilometers. It is considered the backbone of Russia’s nuclear triad.

The Borei-class submarines, which house the Bulava missiles, are known for their enhanced maneuverability and reduced noise compared to previous models. Currently, the Russian navy has three Borei-class submarines in service, with another one undergoing tests and three more under construction.

The successful ballistic missile launch marks the final stage of state tests for the Emperor Alexander the Third. Following the completion of these tests, a decision will be made on accepting the cruiser into active service in the Navy.

President Putin has been steadily increasing military spending since coming to power in 1999, aiming to rebuild Russia’s nuclear and conventional forces following the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, Russia’s actions, such as the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, have strained its relations with the United States and the European Union. The international community remains concerned about Putin’s aggressive nuclear rhetoric.

Despite strained relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin is open to resuming contact with the United States at some point. However, he also emphasized that relations between the two nations are currently “below zero.”

While key countries like the US and China did not ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, Russia’s suspension of participation in the New START treaty earlier this year raised further concerns about nuclear arms control. Nevertheless, Russia expressed its commitment to respecting the treaty’s limits on nuclear weapons.