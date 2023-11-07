Russia Claims Missile Attacks on Crimea Bridge Amid Rising Tensions

New incidents of missile attacks on the crucial bridge connecting Crimea to the mainland have escalated tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian officials state that multiple missiles were shot down in the region, highlighting a series of apparent Ukrainian attacks against the bridge. This bridge holds immense significance for Russian President Vladimir Putin, serving as a symbol of Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

Confirming the attacks, the Russia-appointed Head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, reported that two Ukrainian missiles were shot down on Saturday, and later another missile was intercepted in the area. While the bridge remained undamaged, photos and videos shared on social media depicted billowing smoke near the site, although their authenticity could not be independently verified.

In response to the attacks, Russia’s foreign ministry condemned Ukraine, labeling it a “terrorist attack” on civilian infrastructure. Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokesperson, criticized the actions as “barbaric,” emphasizing that these attacks on the bridge would not go unanswered. Russia’s defense ministry further announced the destruction of 20 Ukrainian drones that were launched at the peninsula overnight.

The Crimean bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, plays a vital role in supplying Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine. It facilitates the transportation of people and goods to the territories occupied by Moscow in the south and east of Ukraine. The bridge was previously targeted in October when a fuel tanker explosion damaged a significant portion of it, leading to accusations by Russia of Ukrainian sabotage.

While tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, the head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Vasyl Maliuk, stated that explosions targeting Russian ships or the Crimean bridge are a logical response to Russia’s presence in Ukrainian territorial waters. Maliuk maintains that if Russia wants such attacks to cease, they have the option to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and withdraw from Ukrainian land and waters.

As the situation unfolds, the missile attacks on the Crimean bridge highlight the ongoing animosity between Ukraine and Russia and the potential for further escalation of tensions in the region.