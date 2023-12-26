Russian Troops Seize Control of Ukrainian Town Despite Denials

Russian troops have claimed full control over the eastern Ukrainian town of Maryinka, marking a significant military success since the capture of Bakhmut in May. However, the Ukrainian military denies these claims, stating that their forces are still present within the city.

This latest development comes at a challenging time for Kyiv, as it faces difficulties in making progress against Russia and the diminishing support from Western countries, especially the critical funding from the United States. The Ukrainian spokesperson, Oleksandr Shtupun, emphasized that it would be incorrect to speak of Maryinka being seized and stated that their forces remain in the city.

Russia’s capture of Bakhmut earlier had prompted Ukraine to initiate a counteroffensive in June, yet they have struggled to advance further against the entrenched Russian resistance in the ongoing 22-month conflict.

While Russian troops intensify their ground and air attacks on the neighboring town of Avdiivka, Ukraine’s air force reported shooting down two Russian fighter jets, along with intercepting two cruise missiles and 28 Shahed-type kamikaze drones. The attacks targeted southern and central regions of Ukraine, but no immediate casualties were reported. Details of the three remaining drones and their potential impact remain unknown.

The situation in eastern Ukraine remains tense as both sides continue to engage in military activities. International diplomatic efforts continue in efforts to achieve a lasting resolution to the conflict.

