Russia Announces Withdrawal from Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, Resumes Nuclear Testing Drills

In a significant move, the Russian parliament has officially rescinded its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty signed in 1996. As a bold demonstration of their stance, the nation’s military recently carried out a simulated nuclear strike. This decision was reported by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to President Vladimir Putin during a televised address.

The drill involved the rehearsal of a “massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike,” said Shoigu. While the bill to erase Russia’s ratification of the treaty has yet to be approved by Putin, the recent actions indicate a strong indication that Russia is moving towards resuming nuclear tests.

Putin had expressed his concerns about the US not ratifying the treaty, even though it had signed it. “Regrettably, no indications that the US is going to follow this path are visible, and so we have no choice but to balance our position,” commented Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. However, Ryabkov clarified that Russia would continue to abide by the ban unless the US resumes nuclear testing.

It is worth noting that several other countries, including China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran, and Egypt, have not ratified the treaty either.

The recent military exercises carried out by Russia included the launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from a test site in the far east of the country. Additionally, another missile was fired from a nuclear-powered submarine in the Barents Sea. These actions signify a clear assertion of Russia’s military capabilities.

While Putin previously declared a “final successful test” of a nuclear-powered cruise missile, he has not yet decided whether nuclear tests are necessary. Nonetheless, he maintained that some experts argue in favor of conducting such tests.

This recent development raises questions about the global impact of Russia’s withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and the implications it may have on international efforts towards nuclear disarmament. It also highlights the growing tensions between Russia and the United States, underscoring the need for diplomatic discussions to address these issues.

