Russia Remains Silent on Ramzan Kadyrov’s Health Amid Speculation

Amid growing speculation and rumors on social media about the health of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, Russia has remained tight-lipped, stating that it has “no information” on the matter. The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, emphasized that the presidential administration is not in the position to disclose health details and therefore cannot provide any updates.

The rumors about Kadyrov’s health began circulating after unconfirmed reports claimed that he was in a coma. In response to these rumors, two videos were released on Sunday showing Kadyrov in an undisclosed location. In the videos, he appeared to be in good spirits, smiling during a walk and advocating for physical activity. However, it is unclear when exactly these videos were recorded.

One report from the Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel added fuel to the speculation by stating that a spokesperson from the security service confirmed Kadyrov’s “serious condition” and a worsening of his existing health issues, including a failed kidney transplant. Although these claims lack concrete evidence, they come after months of rumors surrounding Kadyrov’s alleged kidney problems.

Ramzan Kadyrov has been a staunch supporter of Moscow’s military involvement in Ukraine, with his forces fighting alongside regular Russian troops. Often referring to himself as President Vladimir Putin’s loyal “foot soldier,” Kadyrov was elected as the president of Chechnya in 2007. Throughout his tenure, he has faced accusations of ordering extrajudicial killings and torture against his opponents while governing the predominantly Muslim Chechnya.

Despite the lack of official information, speculation about Kadyrov’s health continues to circulate. As the situation unfolds, it is important to rely on verified sources and exercise caution when interpreting unconfirmed reports.

