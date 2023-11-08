Yevgeny Prigozhin, Founder of Wagner, Killed in Plane Crash

The recent plane crash that claimed the lives of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and head of the mercenary force Wagner, and his top lieutenants has caused shockwaves throughout Russia. The country’s Investigative Committee has confirmed that Prigozhin was among the 10 bodies recovered at the crash site.

While the committee did not provide details on the cause of the crash, a preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment suggests that it was an intentional explosion. Speculations have arisen that this could be an assassination attempt orchestrated by President Vladimir Putin in response to Prigozhin’s short-lived armed rebellion against the Russian military. However, the Kremlin has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as a “complete lie.”

Prigozhin’s mutiny, which occurred only two months ago, posed a significant challenge to Putin’s authority. Despite being initially condemned as an act of treason, Prigozhin struck a deal with the Kremlin, ensuring his freedom without facing any charges. He was to be exiled in Belarus, where many of his fighters also relocated.

The fate of Wagner, which played a prominent role in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and operated in multiple countries, remains uncertain. With Prigozhin’s demise, questions arise as to whether the group will disband or continue under new leadership.

This tragic plane crash marks a turning point in the ongoing power dynamics within Russia. It highlights the lengths to which the authorities may go to maintain control and silence any threats to their rule. As investigations into the crash continue, the nation waits to see how this event will shape the future of private military companies like Wagner.