Recent events involving Israel’s bombardment of Gaza have sparked criticism from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who argues that such actions run counter to international law and could lead to long-lasting consequences. In an interview with the Belarusian state news agency Belta, Lavrov expressed his concern over the indiscriminate use of force by Israel, targeting areas where civilians are known to be present, including hostages.

While condemning terrorism, Lavrov emphasized that violating the norms of international humanitarian law is not a justifiable response. He warned that the destruction of Gaza, along with the expulsion of its 2 million inhabitants, as some politicians have proposed, would create a humanitarian catastrophe that could span many decades, if not centuries. Instead, Lavrov called for the implementation of humanitarian programs to address the needs of the population under blockade.

In an effort to promote a peaceful solution, Russia has invited both Hamas and Israeli representatives to engage in dialogue. Despite angering Israel with their invitation to Hamas, Lavrov assured that Russia maintains close communication with both parties and sends signals urging a peaceful resolution. The Russian government strongly advocates for an immediate ceasefire and supports a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

The recent criticism directed at Israel also raises broader questions about the adherence to international law in conflict zones. While condemning Israel’s actions, Lavrov highlighted the need for countries to re-evaluate their strategies and avoid pursuing a “scorched earth” approach. These concerns extend beyond the Israel-Palestine conflict, as accusations of civilian bombings in other conflict-ridden areas, such as Ukraine, have also come under scrutiny.

As the international community grapples with finding a resolution, it is essential to prioritize the protection of civilians, respect for international humanitarian law, and the pursuit of lasting peace. The critiques voiced by Lavrov shed light on the complexity of the situation and urge all parties involved to consider the long-term consequences of their actions.