In a recent turn of events, an Israeli junior minister’s comments about the hypothetical use of nuclear weapons on Gaza has sparked intense scrutiny and raised significant questions about the country’s nuclear capabilities. The remark made by Heritage Minister Amihay Eliyahu, which led to his suspension from cabinet meetings, has garnered global attention and called for international action.

While Russia’s foreign ministry expressed concern about Israel’s apparent admission of possessing nuclear weapons, it highlighted the need for clarification and accountability. The fact that Israel does not publicly acknowledge its possession of nuclear weapons has added to the complexity of this situation. According to the Federation of American Scientists, it is estimated that Israel currently possesses approximately 90 nuclear warheads.

The core issue at hand is the lack of transparency surrounding Israel’s nuclear program and the absence of international oversight. Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, emphasized the need for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and international nuclear inspectors to investigate these claims. By openly acknowledging the possibility of a nuclear strike, Israel has ignited concerns about the stability and security of the region.

The remarks made by Eliyahu not only drew condemnation from Arab nations but also sparked outrage among mainstream Israeli broadcasters. A U.S. official labeled the comments as “objectionable,” reflecting the international community’s unease with the situation. Iran, in particular, called for swift action from the UN Security Council and the IAEA, describing Israel as a “barbaric and apartheid regime” that must be disarmed immediately.

The gravity of this situation cannot be ignored. The potential use of nuclear weapons in a highly volatile region warrants urgent attention and a thorough investigation. It is crucial for the international community to address this issue promptly and uphold the principles of disarmament and non-proliferation. The world anxiously awaits a swift and decisive response from relevant global bodies to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation.