Moscow, Nov 2 – The recent Israeli recommendation for its citizens to leave Russia’s North Caucasus region following a disruptive protest in Dagestan has sparked tensions between the two nations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the travel advisory, labeling it as “anti-Russian” during a briefing with reporters.

Zakharova dismissed the Israeli warning against travel in the predominantly Muslim areas of the North Caucasus, claiming that it had no basis in reality. Her comments come after a demonstration in Makhachkala airport, during which protesters targeted Jewish passengers aboard a flight from Tel Aviv. The protest led to numerous arrests.

However, despite the strained moment, Zakharova emphasized that Russia’s longstanding relationship with Israel remains strong and unyielding. The nation has consistently voiced its disapproval of Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip and has reiterated its support for a Palestinian state. Adding to the complexity of their ties, Russia has also welcomed a delegation from Hamas, the Palestinian political organization, to Moscow.

While the Israeli travel advisory has fueled tensions between the two countries, it is important to note that Russia’s North Caucasus region has faced various security challenges, including sporadic incidents of violence and terrorism. These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of travelers in certain areas.

