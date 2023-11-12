Russian Concerns Over Israeli Actions in Gaza

Russia has expressed its concerns regarding Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, stating that it violates international law and could lead to long-lasting consequences. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made these remarks during an interview with the Belarusian state news agency Belta. The comments signify Moscow’s strong criticism of Israel’s actions.

While condemning terrorism, Lavrov emphasized that a response to terrorism should not involve violating international humanitarian law. He criticized the indiscriminate use of force against targets where civilians are known to be present, including hostages. Lavrov warned that Israel’s strategy of trying to destroy Hamas could result in catastrophic consequences, including the destruction of Gaza and the expulsion of its two million inhabitants.

To prevent such a catastrophe, Lavrov urged for an immediate halt to the military operations and the implementation of humanitarian programs to aid the population living under blockade. The international community has also called for a humanitarian truce to provide assistance and support to civilians affected by the conflict.

In the midst of these discussions, Hamas is reportedly seeking to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens among the hostages it captured during its attack on Israel. In response, Russia has provided Hamas with a list of names, requesting their release. The Russian government considers Hamas to be a close friend and is closely monitoring the situation.

Russia’s stance on the Israel-Palestinian conflict is to maintain contacts with all sides involved. This perspective led to the Kremlin’s decision to invite a Hamas delegation, including senior representative Moussa Abu Marzook, to Moscow. However, Israel strongly protested against the invitation and called for the expulsion of the Hamas members.

Lavrov clarified that Russia maintains regular contact with Israel, emphasizing the importance of seeking a peaceful solution rather than following through with a destructive strategy. The Russian government continues to signal its commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

As tensions rise between Russia and the West over Ukraine, Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians in its military operations. The accusations made against Russia of bombing civilians remain disputed, with Moscow asserting that it only targets military objectives.

