Russian investigators have officially confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 individuals who lost their lives in a plane crash last week. The crash occurred in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, and the country’s aviation agency had previously released the names of all passengers aboard the private jet.

Genetic testing was conducted to establish the identities of the deceased, and the results conclusively matched the flight manifest. This announcement aims to put an end to speculations that surfaced on pro-Wagner Telegram channels, questioning whether Prigozhin had indeed been present on the ill-fated flight. Prigozhin was known for taking rigorous security measures due to concerns about potential threats on his life.

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the tragic accident, leaving room for further investigation into what led to the plane’s fatal descent. The aftermath of the crash has left many searching for answers and grappling with the loss of colleagues and friends.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was a figure of considerable influence, known for his involvement with the Wagner mercenary group. Just two months before the crash, Prigozhin and his mercenaries led a mutiny against Russian military commanders, briefly seizing control of Rostov and advancing towards Moscow before ultimately retreating.

In the wake of the crash, Muscovites have shown their respects to Prigozhin and his right-hand man, Dmitry Utkin, by visiting a makeshift shrine adorned with Russian flags and photographs near the Kremlin. The memory of these men is celebrated by some as they recall their legacy as wartime heroes.

However, opinions differ regarding Prigozhin’s legacy. While some choose to focus on his actions as an exemplary figure during times of conflict, others acknowledge past mistakes and criticisms, including remarks made by President Vladimir Putin himself. Some Western politicians and commentators speculated that Putin ordered Prigozhin’s demise as a consequence of the mutiny, but this claim lacks substantiation.

With Prigozhin’s passing, the future of the Wagner mercenary group remains uncertain. While some members may join Russia’s armed forces, others may feel disillusioned by the loss of their esteemed leader. The unexpected fallibility of Prigozhin, a man admired for his talent as a businessman, leaves behind a complex legacy, prompting reflection and debate about his contributions and mistakes.

As the investigation into the fatal plane crash continues, the nation mourns the loss of Prigozhin and his companions. The circumstances surrounding this event serve as a reminder of the fragility of life and the unpredictable nature of aviation accidents.