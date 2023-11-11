New Article: Rising Tensions on the Moscow-Ukraine Border as Drones Are Intercepted

Tensions escalated on the border between Moscow and Ukraine as Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed multiple drones, the authorities announced on Monday. The incident took place in the Lyubertsy district southeast of Moscow and in the western Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, reported that a drone flying towards Moscow was taken down by the air defenses in the Lyubertsy district. While it was not immediately clear if the drone was of Ukrainian origin, the incident has caused alarm in the region. Fortunately, no casualties or damage were reported, according to initial accounts, and emergency services were promptly deployed to the scene.

In a separate statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that two other drones were destroyed by air defense systems over the Bryansk region. However, it did not provide any details regarding potential casualties or damage caused by these drones.

The attempted attack on Moscow has underscored the mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine. In recent weeks, there has been a series of Ukrainian drone attacks in different parts of Russia, targeting Moscow and other regions. This comes after Kyiv declared its intention earlier this summer to “return” the conflict to Russia.

As a result of these incidents, air traffic at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports was temporarily halted, causing disruptions and inconvenience for travelers. Flight operations resumed once the situation was deemed safe.

