A significant incident occurred on the Crimean Peninsula, as the Sevastopol Shipyard fell victim to a devastating fire. The cause of this destructive blaze was a targeted attack launched by Ukraine, involving ten missiles and three speedboat assaults on the port. The damaging assault resulted in severe consequences for the shipyard and its surrounding area. According to the Russian defense ministry, seven of the missiles were successfully intercepted by Russia’s air defense systems. Additionally, the ministry reported that a patrol ship destroyed all three attacking speedboats.

As a direct consequence of the enemy’s missile strikes, two ships undergoing repair suffered significant damage. The Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, shared on Telegram that at least 24 individuals sustained injuries during the attack. However, he emphasized that emergency services were promptly deployed to the site, ensuring that there was no immediate danger to civilian objects within the city.

The Sevastopol Shipyard serves as a strategically important facility, building and repairing ships and submarines for the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Located in Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014, the shipyard has been a target for Ukraine, which has carried out several drone and missile attacks against Russian military infrastructure.

Disturbing images captured flames engulfing the port infrastructure, confirming the gravity of the situation. Videos and photos circulating on Russian Telegram channels showcased the extent of the fire’s destruction at the waterfront facility. While Reuters was unable to independently verify these reports, the incident underscores the escalating tensions in the region.

Ukraine has rarely taken public responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories. However, in recent months, Ukrainian authorities have suggested that damaging Russian military infrastructure aids their counteroffensive efforts. As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how both countries will respond and whether this incident will have broader ramifications.