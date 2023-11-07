In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Armenian leaders of exacerbating tensions in the region. While expressing concerns about Western powers undermining Russian influence, Lavrov also acknowledged that the leadership of Armenia has contributed to the escalating situation.

The recent furor over Azerbaijan’s recapture of the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave has further strained relations between Armenia and Russia. Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the area to monitor a ceasefire, but Azerbaijani forces swiftly seized the territory, despite appeals from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Kremlin for more support.

Amidst these developments, protesters gathered outside Russia’s embassy in Yerevan, with some Armenians criticizing Moscow for allegedly being distracted by its war in Ukraine. Lavrov addressed these accusations, emphasizing that it was “ludicrous” to accuse Russia of handing over Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan.

While tensions remain high, Lavrov expressed hope that Armenia would maintain its alliance with Russia and other friendly states in the region. He highlighted the historical ties between the Armenian people and these nations, suggesting that they would be more reliable partners than those from outside the region.

Historically, the 1991 declaration signed in Almaty, Kazakhstan, affirmed the inviolability of existing borders of newly independent countries that were formerly Soviet republics. According to Lavrov, this declaration clearly implies that Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is essential for all parties involved to engage in diplomatic dialogue and seek peaceful resolutions. The stability and security of the region depend on the cooperation and commitment of all stakeholders, including Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.