Russia announced on Friday that its troops were making progress on all fronts in Ukraine, despite observers reporting little movement. The front lines in Ukraine have remained largely unchanged in 2023, but the fighting has remained intense. One of the major areas of conflict is the besieged industrial town of Avdiivka, where Ukraine claims to be defending against assaults. Rather than using direct quotes, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, confidently stated that Russian servicemen were strategically expanding their control in all directions, significantly reducing the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Amidst improving weather conditions, Russia’s forces have been able to intensify their assaults and resume the use of drones, according to Ukrainian officials. Moscow has been directing its troops and resources towards Avdiivka in an attempt to encircle and capture the industrial hub. Despite some incremental gains, obtained at a significant human cost, Russia’s advances have been met with resistance from Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian army commander, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, assured that their defenders were steadfastly holding the line in the Avdiivka sector, while Ukraine continued its own offensive in the Melitopol sector in the south.

Despite launching a counter-offensive earlier this year and acquiring Western weapons, Ukraine has struggled to regain territory from Russia. In June, Ukraine announced its pushback of Russian forces a few kilometers from the banks of the Dnipro river. If confirmed, this would mark their first significant advance in over a year. Ukraine, anticipating another challenging winter, aims to prevent talk of fatigue among its Western partners and fears that aid may diminish in the event of a prolonged stalemate. Last year, Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure plunged millions into cold and darkness for extended periods. As a result, Ukraine has strengthened its air defense systems but admits the need for more weapons to protect its borders.

