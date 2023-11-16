Russia Takes Action in Response to Ukrainian Provocation

In a recent escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Russia has taken retaliatory measures following a series of provocative actions. The latest development includes the interception of a Ukrainian drone by Russian air defenses in the Kaluga region, just 200 km southwest of Moscow. Governor Vladislav Chapcha confirmed the incident, stating that the drone was successfully shot down with no reported damage or casualties.

This event comes amidst a growing number of attacks on both the Russian capital and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Russian authorities claim to have downed a total of seven Ukrainian drones on their way to Moscow in early August. Last week, Moscow experienced multiple drone attacks, including one that resulted in damage to an office building in the business district, which was targeted on two separate occasions.

Russia’s response to these provocations was a torrent of strikes across various parts of Ukraine on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least six people. The Ukrainian air force reported that Moscow launched a total of 70 missiles and drones as a direct retaliation for an attack on a Russian tanker. The Starokostiantyniv area suffered three waves of missiles, causing damage to several buildings and triggering a blaze at a warehouse. Officials speculate that the intended target may have been the city’s airfield.

Additionally, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the facilities of Motor Sich, an aircraft engine manufacturer in the Zaporizhzhia region, were also targeted. This series of deadly bombardments followed a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea. Prior to this, Ukraine had also launched drone strikes on a major Russian port.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, condemned the Ukrainian actions, referring to them as a “terrorist attack” on a civilian vessel. She made it clear that there could be no justification for such actions and vowed that the perpetrators would face consequences for their actions.

