A military coup in Niger has sparked accusations of Russian involvement from a top Ukrainian official, who claims it is a repeat of “standard Russian tactics” seen elsewhere. Last week, the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by military leaders, marking the seventh coup in the country in less than three years.

​​Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, stating, “It is now clear that Russia is behind the so-called ‘military coup’ in Niger. This is a typical Russian strategy: divert attention, seize the moment, and escalate the conflict.” Podolyak further accused Russia of deliberately destabilizing global security to serve its own agenda and suggested that the removal of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime would bring stability and uphold international rules.

The Kremlin responded to the accusations with Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson, expressing “serious concern” over the situation in Niger. While the coup received widespread condemnation, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization, supported the military takeover. Prigozhin, who has a vast business network in Africa, has not explicitly claimed responsibility for the coup, but his comments suggest some degree of involvement.

The Wagner Group’s fighters have been active in several African countries, often working against the interests of Western nations. Most recently, they were deployed to the Central African Republic ahead of a constitutional referendum. In an audio message circulated on the Wagner Group’s Telegram channel, Prigozhin framed the events in Niger as a struggle for independence, claiming the people of Niger were freeing themselves from their colonial masters. He emphasized the significance of effective governance for the future of Niger.

The international community has called for calm and a swift return to order in Niger. As the situation unfolds, questions surrounding Russian involvement and its impact on global security remain at the forefront.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Russia responsible for the coup in Niger?

A: A Ukrainian official has accused Russia of orchestrating the coup in Niger, referring to it as a “standard Russian tactic.” However, Russia has not explicitly claimed responsibility for the coup.

Q: Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

A: Yevgeny Prigozhin is the head of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization. He has extensive business interests in Africa and has expressed support for the military takeover in Niger.

Q: How many coups has Niger experienced in recent years?

A: The recent coup in Niger marks the seventh military takeover in less than three years.

Q: What are the allegations against Russia?

A: The Ukrainian official accuses Russia of provoking instability globally and using the coup in Niger to further its own geopolitical agenda.

Q: What is the Wagner Group?

A: The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has been active in several African countries, often working against the interests of Western nations.