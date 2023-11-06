Ukraine’s Strategic Target: Tokmak City

As Ukrainian forces continue their push to reclaim territory in the south, one city looms as a strategic target: Tokmak. The recapture of Tokmak could potentially allow Kyiv to drive deeper into Russian-controlled territory, disrupting Moscow’s forces and supply lines.

Amid Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive, successes have been hard-won. Most recently, Ukrainian forces breached Russia’s initial defense lines and recaptured the village of Robotyne, a crucial link to Tokmak. While progress is being made, Ukrainian officials acknowledge the challenging task ahead as they work to secure positions in Robotyne and clear the area of mines.

Control over Robotyne and its surrounding area would serve as a base for Ukraine to plan and launch further attacks farther south. It would also enable Ukraine to drive a wedge into the land bridge connecting Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea, disrupting Moscow’s supply routes.

Tokmak is a prime target for the Ukrainian Army due to its strategic location as the crossing point for five major roads in the Zaporizhzhia region. With access to the Sea of Azov, Ukraine could further hamper Moscow’s influence in the area. Reaching Tokmak would require Ukrainian forces to overcome formidable Russian defensive lines, including trenches, minefields, earthen berms, and anti-tank barriers.

Securing Tokmak itself presents additional challenges, as the city is densely populated with tall buildings and narrow side streets that would likely result in close-quarter combat. Despite the obstacles, recent advances by Ukrainian forces have reportedly caused concern among Russian authorities in the city, with some officials allegedly leaving as the fighting draws closer.

While the Ukrainian troops still have a long way to go before reaching Tokmak, their progress thus far suggests a promising momentum. The recapture of this strategic city would be a significant step towards weakening Russian control and asserting Ukraine’s presence in the region.