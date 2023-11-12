Russia Reshuffles Leadership in Aerospace Forces: A New Era Begins

In a significant development, Russia has made a decisive move to replace General Sergei Surovikin as the head of the Russian aerospace forces. This decision marks a major shake-up in the military hierarchy following Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed mutiny earlier this year. The removal of Surovikin, a prominent figure in the military, underscores the profound impact and shockwaves caused by Prigozhin’s armed uprising. While the exact circumstances surrounding Surovikin’s departure remain uncertain, his disappearance and subsequent removal suggest a deep disruption within the military establishment.

Prigozhin’s public support for Surovikin, given their alleged alliance through the Wagner private military company, raised questions about potential collusion or prior knowledge of Prigozhin’s plans by senior commanders. Prigozhin’s recent appearance in Africa, where he claimed his mercenaries were working to enhance Russia’s influence globally, hinted at the evolving dynamics of the situation. The shifting locations of Prigozhin’s troops, moving from Ukraine to Belarus and now Africa, further fueled speculation about the extent of Surovikin’s involvement.

Despite various rumors regarding Surovikin’s fate, including house arrest, interrogation, or confinement in Lefortovo prison, no official confirmation of his whereabouts has been made public. An order from the Russian government, which hasn’t been released, reportedly informed Alexei Venediktov, a well-connected former head of Echo of Moscow radio station, that Surovikin had been relieved of his command. Venediktov’s source, a member of Surovikin’s family, indicated that he might be demoted rather than facing imprisonment, as he remains employed by the Ministry of Defence.

Additionally, it is worth noting that Surovikin had already been sidelined from his role as the head of Russia’s aerospace forces since his detention after the mutiny. Despite thorough questioning and investigations, no evidence of treason has been established against him. Furthermore, President Vladimir Putin is yet to make a final decision on Surovikin’s fate, and his popularity among the military rank and file may impact the ultimate outcome.

According to RIA Novosti, Surovikin has been replaced by Colonel General Viktor Afzalov as the head of the Russian aerospace forces. This change in leadership has sparked debates among military bloggers, former commanders, and Russian officials who are actively working to rehabilitate Surovikin’s reputation. They point to his strategic military defenses in Ukraine, known as the “Surovikin line,” which allegedly played a significant role in blunting the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Surovikin’s disappearance has not only raised concerns about his personal well-being but also led to speculation of a broader purge within the Russian military. The current situation reveals internal conflicts within the national security community, as tensions between top brass and various generals have existed prior to the mutiny. The fallout from Prigozhin’s failed insurrection seems to have exacerbated these fault lines, which continue to persist within the Russian military.

In light of these developments, questions remain regarding Russia’s future trajectory in aerospace forces and its impact on national security. The UK’s Ministry of Defence has acknowledged the potential consequences of Prigozhin’s mutiny, highlighting the division and mistrust that continue to plague Russia’s military. The unresolved issues signify a much larger problem within the country’s defense establishment, emphasizing the urgent need for introspection and strategic reevaluation.

