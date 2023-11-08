Russia Replaces Controversial Air Force Chief After Mutiny

Russia has recently made the decision to remove Sergei Surovikin from his position as head of the air force, according to reports from two Russian news outlets. Surovikin, who earned the moniker “General Armageddon,” disappeared from public view during a mutiny led by the Wagner mercenary group against top military officials. While there has been no official confirmation of this news, it is believed that Surovikin’s removal is likely due to his alleged involvement and behavior during the revolt.

This marks a significant development in the aftermath of the June 23-24 mutiny, which President Vladimir Putin stated could have potentially led to civil war. The leader of the revolt, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is still at large and even posted a video address suggesting he was in Africa. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, have retained their positions despite Prigozhin’s attempts to oust them.

Surovikin, a highly decorated military figure and recipient of Russia’s top military award, has not yet been publicly fired. However, reports indicate that he has been relieved of his post as head of the air force and temporarily replaced by Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov. It remains unclear what Surovikin’s new role will be, but he has allegedly also lost his position as deputy commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine.

The removal of Surovikin and the appointment of an acting successor suggest that the authorities found fault with his conduct during the mutiny. This move appears to be part of an ongoing effort to distance or sideline individuals perceived as being too close to Wagner. In addition to these personnel changes, the authorities have also taken steps to silence critics of Russia’s approach to the war, both within the military and from external figures.

Surovikin, known for his ruthless bombing tactics during Russia’s intervention in Syria, was initially in command of military operations in Ukraine. However, his role was reassigned to General Valery Gerasimov in January, while Surovikin became a deputy to Gerasimov. The mutiny and its aftermath have raised questions about Surovikin’s potential complicity, with some sources suggesting that he is under investigation and currently under house arrest.

While the reports of Surovikin’s removal have yet to be official, its implications could have a significant impact on Russia’s campaign in Ukraine. Western military experts have highlighted Surovikin’s competence and efficiency, raising concerns about the potential consequences of his absence from the battlefield. As the situation develops, it is crucial to monitor changes within the Russian military hierarchy and assess the potential implications for ongoing conflicts in the region.