Russia has agreed to release four Ukrainian children and facilitate their return to their families in Ukraine, thanks to the mediation efforts of Qatar. The children, aged between 2 and 17, were reunited with their relatives, and the remaining two are expected to join their families in the coming days. The negotiations, which spanned several months, were initiated at the request of the Ukrainian government.

To ensure the safe return of the children, they passed through Qatar’s Embassy in Moscow and took various routes home. Some traveled through Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, while others went via Belarus. Different modes of transportation, including diplomatic convoy, train, and a privately chartered plane through Qatar, were utilized for the travel arrangements.

“We welcome today’s positive news about the reunification of children with their families in Ukraine through Qatari mediation efforts,” stated Lolwah Al-Khater, Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation. Qatar played a crucial role in facilitating the negotiations and has been engaged in continuous dialogue with both Ukrainian and Russian counterparts.

The release of the children marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, shedding light on Qatar’s diplomatic capabilities. The Gulf nation has a long history of involvement in global crises and may play a prominent role in resolving conflicts, such as the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

