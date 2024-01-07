Russia Sees Opposition in Upcoming Election

In an exciting development for Russia’s upcoming 2024 elections, two candidates have been registered to challenge President Vladimir Putin. Leonid Slutsky, a candidate from the Liberal Democratic Party, and Vladislav Davankov, a candidate from the New People Party, have received official approval from the election commission. It is an opportunity for the nation to experience a true democratic process.

Although Slutsky and Davankov are considered rivals for the top executive position, many analysts view them as symbolic opposition, without significant chances of winning. However, their participation adds diversity to the election and offers voters a choice beyond the incumbent president.

Since last month, when Putin submitted his nomination papers to the Central Election Commission, it has been widely expected that he will secure his victory in the March 17 election. Putin, a former intelligence officer, remains immensely popular in Russia, with an astounding approval rating of 82%, according to Statista.

It is worth noting that not all hopeful candidates have been cleared to stand for election. Yekaterina Duntsova, a former TV journalist and critic of the Ukraine War, had her candidacy application rejected due to “numerous violations” in the documents she submitted. This decision highlights the strict requirements enforced by the electoral commission.

As the nation gears up for the election, it will be interesting to see how the registered candidates’ campaigns unfold and whether they manage to make a significant impact on the political landscape of Russia.

