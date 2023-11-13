Russian Military Intensifies Attacks in Eastern Ukraine

KYIV – Recent reports suggest that Russian forces have significantly increased their attacks in eastern Ukraine, focusing on gaining ground near two crucial front line cities. Ukrainian military officials revealed that Moscow’s troops have launched an offensive to regain territory near Bakhmut, a mining city that witnessed the war’s bloodiest battle and fell into Russian hands in May.

Ukraine has been fighting to retake control over Bakhmut and has made some advances in recapturing the heights surrounding the city. However, Russian forces have become more active in this area and are attempting to recapture previously lost positions. Ukrainian troops are successfully repelling these attacks and maintaining their ground.

The Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson announced that in the past day, Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks near the small settlements of Klischiivka and Kurdyumivka, situated south of Bakhmut. The claims were made during a regular press briefing by Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which was long-awaited, has so far yielded limited gains and resulted in heavy losses for Ukrainian troops. The Ukrainian forces have been facing challenges in breaking through the Russian lines in the south, while Moscow’s forces have been attempting to advance in the northeast. This strategic move may have been intended to distract Kyiv and reduce the number of troops available for the southern and eastern battles.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops are persistently trying to encircle Avdiivka, a crucial Ukrainian stronghold located south of Bakhmut. Avdiivka serves as a gateway to the eastern Donetsk region under Ukraine’s control. The General Staff indicated that Russia’s air force is playing a significant role in the ongoing assault.

Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, leading Ukrainian troops in and around Avdiivka, stated that the attacking Russian forces have intensified their airstrikes, particularly using guided bombs. He reported 30 airstrikes and 712 artillery barrages launched by Russian troops against the city and its surrounding areas in the previous day alone. The clashes between Ukrainian and Russian units have occurred nearly 50 times.

In addition, Ukraine’s intelligence agency claimed responsibility for a powerful blast that targeted the Russian occupation authorities’ headquarters in the city of Melitopol. The explosion took place during a meeting attended by National Guard officers and operatives from Russia’s main security agency, the FSB. The blast resulted in the elimination of at least three officers of Russia’s National Guard.

As tensions escalate, it is important to note that these claims and reports cannot be independently verified at this time.

