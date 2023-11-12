Russia Targets International Court’s Top Officials in Retaliatory Move

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has taken a bold step by placing the top leadership of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its wanted list. The move comes as a response to the ICC’s decision back in March to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, in relation to allegations of forced transfer of children to Russia during the Ukrainian crisis.

The ministry’s online database confirms that ICC President Piotr Hofmański, Vice President Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza, and judge Bertram Schmitt are now wanted individuals under the country’s Criminal Code. Although the specific charges are not mentioned, this unprecedented action signifies Russia’s refusal to accept the authority of the ICC.

In a clear display of reciprocation, Russia promptly initiated its own criminal case against ICC prosecutors and judges following the arrest warrant. This move has been seen as a countermeasure to defend the country’s dignity and sovereignty.

Russia’s recent additions to its wanted list have also included British prosecutor Karim Khan and judges Tomoko Akane and Rosario Salvatore Aitala. These targeted individuals are portrayed as being involved in what Russia perceives as a biased and unfair handling of the Ukrainian crisis.

This tit-for-tat exchange between Russia and the ICC sheds light on the growing tension between the international legal body and a powerful nation, struggling to assert its autonomy and protect its interests. The maneuvering of both sides in this high-stakes game of legal chess raises several questions and concerns.

