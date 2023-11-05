Russia Unveils Advanced Intercontinental Missile System, Deterrent for Enemies

Russia has officially unveiled its new intercontinental ballistic missile system, the Sarmat, which is now in service. This advanced missile system, heralded by President Vladimir Putin, is expected to make enemies of Russia think twice before making any threats.

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, confirmed that the Sarmat missiles have assumed combat duty. With the capability to carry up to 10 tonnes of MIRVed warheads, the RS-28 Sarmat can reach any location worldwide, including over the North and South Poles. This gives Russia a substantial advantage in terms of strategic defense.

The Sarmat, codenamed “Satan” by NATO, is an underground silo-based missile. Its initial launch phase is extremely short, making it difficult for surveillance systems to track its takeoff. With a range of approximately 18,000km (11,000 miles), this missile system outperforms Russia’s older generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles, which have been in service since the 1980s.

In April 2022, Russia successfully test-fired the Sarmat missile, demonstrating its effectiveness by hitting targets on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east region. This successful test further solidified Russia’s position as a global player in the realm of advanced missile technology.

While the White House National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, was unable to confirm the reports of the Sarmat being combat-ready, the presence of this intercontinental ballistic missile system would certainly increase tensions on the global stage.

With the deployment of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system, Russia sends a powerful message to its adversaries. The country’s commitment to upgrading its arsenal and ensuring its national security is evident. As the Sarmat enters service, it represents a significant advancement in Russia’s military capabilities, reinforcing its position as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of global defense.