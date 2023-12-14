Russia: Putin’s Highly Anticipated Annual Press Conference Marks a New Era of Transparency

After a considerable hiatus, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to grace the stage once again with his marathon end-of-year press conference. This eagerly awaited event, to be broadcast live on state television, allows Putin to connect with the public and address pressing issues.

Putin’s reign, both as prime minister and president, has seen him regularly engage in these extensive press conferences, which often extend beyond four hours. The forthcoming session, set to commence at 10 a.m. local time, promises to be no exception. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that although the program is expected to last about three hours, there are no time constraints.

The cancellation of last year’s press conference raised eyebrows, as it was the first time in a decade that Putin withdrew from this tradition. Speculation swirled that the move was an attempt to dodge questions from international journalists during a challenging period when Russia faced setbacks in Ukraine. However, with the steady progress of Russia’s military strategy in recent years, Putin may now perceive the turn of fortunes in his favor. Despite Ukraine’s counteroffensives failing to breach Russia’s fortified positions and increasing strain within its allies, Putin’s resolve remains strong.

What should we anticipate at Putin’s press conference?

Putin, who recently announced his intention to run for another term in the upcoming March 2024 election, utilizes this platform to establish himself as a capable problem-solver. Notably, this year’s press conference differed from previous editions. There was no official accreditation process, and invitations were limited to select journalists exclusively chosen by the Kremlin.

Following the press conference, Putin will continue his interaction with citizens through the meticulously crafted television show, “Direct Line with Vladimir Putin.” Ordinary Russians will have an opportunity to ask questions in this engaging program, with topics typically revolving around domestic concerns such as healthcare, the economy, and infrastructure. Russian state media reports an overwhelming submission of over one and a half million questions.

As the highly anticipated press conference draws near, a fresh era of transparency appears to be unfolding. Putin’s commitment to engaging with the public, along with his unwavering determination to address crucial matters, ensures that this event will shed light on Russia’s present situation and provide a glimpse into its future trajectory.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Has President Putin held press conferences regularly during his tenure?

A: Yes, Putin has held these media events most years since 2000.

Q: What is the duration of Putin’s upcoming press conference?

A: While the program is expected to last about three hours, there is no definitive time limit.

Q: Why was last year’s press conference canceled?

A: Speculation suggests that it was to avoid questions from international journalists during a period of military setbacks in Ukraine.

Q: What is the purpose of Putin’s press conference?

A: The press conference allows Putin to portray himself as a problem-solver and address crucial issues.

Q: How can ordinary Russians ask Putin questions?

A: They can participate in the television show “Direct Line with Vladimir Putin,” which follows the press conference.

Sources:

– AFP

– dpa