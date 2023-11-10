Russia’s Military Storage Facilities Undergo Significant Changes Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Russia’s military storage facilities have experienced significant transformations in light of the country’s conflict with Ukraine. The Vagzhanovo military equipment depot, the largest known facility of its kind in Russia, has seen a reduction of approximately 40% in Soviet-era tanks and armored vehicles, according to satellite imagery analyzed by The Moscow Times. This shift in inventory raises questions about the purpose and fate of the equipment.

Located just outside Ulan-Ude, the capital of the republic of Buryatia in eastern Siberia, the Vagzhanovo storage site covers an expansive area of over 10 square kilometers. The facility, along with nearly two dozen others, was identified using open-source data.

Before the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Vagzhanovo housed around 3,840 tanks and armored vehicles. However, by November 2022, only 2,600 of these military vehicles remained. The majority of the equipment at Vagzhanovo was stored outdoors, with limited access to hangars that could accommodate up to 400 armored vehicles.

Notably, many of the tanks at the facility were missing turrets, suggesting that some vehicles may have been sent for refurbishment and equipped with new parts and equipment. This strategy aligns with Russia’s recent practice of utilizing aging tanks in battle to compensate for losses. Reports indicate that Russia has lost over 2,000 tanks out of the original reserve of 3,000 combat-ready vehicles since invading Ukraine in the previous year.

To bolster their arsenal, Russia has been reimporting tank and missile parts from previous sales to countries like India and Myanmar. This move potentially aims to enhance older weapons and equipment earmarked for deployment in Ukraine. Furthermore, thousands of sighting telescopes and cameras have been obtained for modernizing the existing T-72 tanks stored in Russia.

Amidst these developments, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has called for increased tank production to meet the demands of their forces in Ukraine. The conflict has prompted a decisive response from both sides, resulting in significant shifts in military storage facilities and strategies.

