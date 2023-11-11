Russia Vows Retaliation as Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Tanker in Second Sea Attack

KYIV, Ukraine — The tension between Russia and Ukraine escalated on Saturday as Moscow promised retaliation following a drone attack by Ukrainian forces on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea. This incident marks the second sea attack involving drones in a single day.

While Ukrainian authorities have not claimed responsibility for the attack, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, condemned it as a “terrorist attack.” She added that there would be consequences for the perpetrators of this “barbaric action.”

The Black Sea has increasingly become a battleground as Ukraine’s naval capabilities strengthen. Moscow’s withdrawal from a crucial export agreement that allowed Ukraine to trade grain across the Black Sea has further intensified the conflict. This move prompted Russia to launch repeated strikes on Ukrainian ports, including the major port of Odesa.

In the recent attack on the Russian tanker, Ukrainian security forces employed a sea drone filled with TNT, resulting in damage to the vessel. Luckily, none of the 11 crew members on board were harmed. The attack temporarily disrupted traffic on the Kerch Bridge, as well as ferry transport.

While the Ukrainian Security Service confirmed its involvement in the drone strike, Ukrainian officials asserted that such operations were within their legal rights. They consider these measures as a logical and effective response against their perceived enemy.

This latest incident adds to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. While Russia’s actions have targeted Ukrainian ports, shipping experts suggest that these attacks might not achieve the intended goal of pressuring Russia to reinstate the grain deal. Instead, there are concerns that they might lead to increased Russian aggression towards other regions of Ukraine.

Despite the escalating conflict, efforts to find a peaceful resolution continue. A two-day summit, which excludes Russia, is currently underway in Saudi Arabia. The summit aims to establish key principles to end the war in Ukraine, with officials from around 40 countries in attendance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for providing this platform for negotiations.

As tensions rise, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the capture of a settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region. Most of the region is under Russian occupation. The situation remains tense, with uncertainty about the future and the strategic decisions that will be made in the conflict.