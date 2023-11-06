Former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleg Tsaryov, known for his pro-Russian stance, narrowly escaped a late-night assassination attempt in Crimea. Tsaryov, who was allegedly chosen by Moscow to head a puppet government in Kyiv following the Russian invasion, was shot twice in Yalta, where he currently resides. The attack follows a series of targeted killings of prominent pro-Moscow figures in recent months.

While the Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the incident, Ukrainian security sources claim that the shooting was part of a special operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The SBU source referred to Tsaryov as an “absolutely legal target” due to his association with the Russian-backed separatists and his active role in the conflict. Tsaryov’s critical condition has led doctors to fight for his life, with a guarded hope for his survival.

Buzz surrounding Tsaryov’s potential leadership in a puppet administration in Kyiv arose from sources familiar with Russia’s post-invasion plans. In the event of Russia’s success in ousting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Moscow allegedly intended for Tsaryov to head a pro-Russian government. However, Tsaryov has dismissed these claims, stating that the reports have “very little to do with reality.”

As a former member of the Ukrainian parliament and speaker of the parliament of “Novorossiya,” Tsaryov has faced numerous sanctions from Ukraine, the United States, and other Western countries. His inclusion on Myrotvorets (“Peacemaker”), a Ukrainian database identifying individuals considered enemies of the nation, further highlights his controversial status.

The attempted assassination of Tsaryov adds to the growing list of pro-war Russian figures who have been targeted during the ongoing conflict. Prominent individuals, such as journalist Darya Dugina and war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, have been assassinated in similar acts of violence. The mounting toll underlines the volatile nature of the situation and raises concerns about the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident underscores the high stakes involved in the ongoing conflict and the continued determination of those committed to influencing the outcome. The survival of Oleg Tsaryov serves as a reminder that the battle for power and influence in Ukraine remains a perilous endeavor for both sides involved.