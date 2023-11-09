New revelations have emerged regarding the Russian Defense Ministry’s recruitment of prison inmates to fight in Ukraine. Recent government statistics and human rights advocates suggest that up to 100,000 inmates have been freed and conscripted into the conflict. This number far exceeds previous estimates and indicates an alarming trend of aggressively recruiting convicted criminals for military service.

The prison population in Russia, which was approximately 420,000 before the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has plummeted to a historic low of about 266,000. Deputy Justice Minister Vsevolod Vukolov revealed this figure during a panel discussion, raising concerns about the extent of inmate recruitment.

The late Yevgeniy Prigozhin was the mastermind behind the strategy of trading clemency for military service, initially as part of the Wagner mercenary group. Prigozhin’s recruitment campaign, which began a year ago, resulted in the formation of a 50,000-strong force that proved crucial in seizing the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. However, Prigozhin died in a suspicious airplane explosion in August, leaving behind a void in his operations.

The Defense Ministry took advantage of this opportunity and continued the recruitment of prisoners, surpassing even Prigozhin’s recruitment rate. This approach allowed the Russian military to address the significant depletion of its forces without triggering a widespread mobilization.

The decision to enlist prisoners for military service has raised alarm among human rights organizations and Russian observers. Many are concerned about the exploitation of prisoners and the potential for abuse within a military context.

While the exact number of inmates sent to the front lines remains unclear, recent data suggests a significant decline in the overall prison population, indicating a substantial contribution from the recruitment efforts. The use of convicts in the conflict not only raises ethical questions but also demonstrates the desperation of the Russian military to maintain its presence in Ukraine.

This recruitment strategy has now been co-opted by the Redut private military company, sponsored by Russian oligarchs and fully controlled by the Defense Ministry. Redut has absorbed former Wagner fighters and continued the recruitment of prisoners, further exacerbating the issue.

The enlistment of prison inmates as a means of replenishing military ranks sheds light on the complex nature of the conflict in Ukraine and the lengths the Russian military is willing to go to maintain its influence. As the war continues, it is crucial to address the human rights concerns associated with the recruitment and treatment of prisoners within the military.