Russia Conducts Large-Scale Nuclear Drill in Response to Global Ban Revocation

Russia’s military has recently carried out an extensive nuclear strike exercise as a response to the upper house of parliament revoking the country’s ratification of a global ban on nuclear testing. The drill, overseen by President Vladimir Putin, involved the test launch of missiles from various platforms, including a land-based silo, a nuclear submarine, and long-range bomber aircraft.

Instead of using quotes from the original article, it can be stated that the purpose of the drill was to practice and prepare for a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy-initiated nuclear attack. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and armed forces chief Valery Gerasimov briefed President Putin via video link on the details of the exercise.

Russia’s decision to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) has caused international concern. The CTBT prohibits all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons. Russia claims that this move brings it in line with the United States, which has signed but not ratified the treaty. However, the revocation has sparked debates and uncertainty regarding the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

During the exercise, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from a test site in Russia’s far east, while a nuclear-powered submarine launched a ballistic missile from the Barents Sea. Additionally, Tu-95MS long-range bombers test-fired air-launched cruise missiles. The Kremlin confirmed that all planned tasks for the training exercise were successfully accomplished.

It is worth noting that both Russia and the United States regularly conduct such nuclear drills to test their respective nuclear triads. However, Russia’s recent actions have raised concerns that they might consider resuming nuclear tests as a means to deter Western military support for Ukraine. While some Russian leaders have expressed their support for such tests, President Putin has been noncommittal on the subject, stating that he is “not ready to say” whether live nuclear tests are necessary.

Since the onset of the Ukraine war, President Putin has frequently reaffirmed Russia’s nuclear doctrine, emphasizing his willingness to use destructive weapons if the country faces an existential threat. Additionally, tactical nuclear arms have been deployed to Belarus, an important ally on Ukraine’s border. These weapons, though devastating, have a smaller yield compared to long-range strategic weapons.

Overall, Russia’s recent nuclear drill highlights its preparedness for a retaliatory strike in response to a nuclear attack. The decision to revoke the CTBT ratification raises concerns globally, as it challenges the broader non-proliferation efforts. The international community closely watches Russia’s stance on nuclear testing and its potential implications for regional and global security.

