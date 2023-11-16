Russia Expands Missile Production Despite Sanctions: A Look at the Current Landscape

Despite facing economic sanctions and export controls from Western nations, Russia has managed to increase its missile production beyond prewar levels, leaving Ukraine at a heightened risk of intensified attacks in the coming months. This alarming development has prompted concerns among U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials, who fear that the situation could worsen the ongoing conflict.

Notably, Russia has found ways to subvert the sanctions and export controls imposed on it. Through the use of its intelligence services and ministry of defense, Russia has established illicit networks to smuggle key components by exporting them to other countries before bringing them into Russia. Countries like Armenia and Turkey have been involved in routing these critical components, making it difficult for U.S. and European regulators to curb the flow.

The repercussions of Russia’s reinvigorated missile production are particularly concerning due to its use of artillery to target Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines, as well as its attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian populations. With increased missile stockpiles, Ukrainian citizens are at risk of enduring an especially dark and cold winter.

In response to the threat, the Pentagon is actively working to assist Ukraine in countering the missiles and drones launched by Russia. Efforts include providing Patriot air defense systems and coordinating with allies to supply S-300 air defense ammunition. However, without sufficient air defense systems to cover the entire country, Ukraine remains vulnerable to overwhelming missile barrages.

While efforts have been made to impose stronger sanctions on the Russian economy, attempts to curb the export of crucial components for precision guided weaponry have faced challenges. Russia has swiftly adapted by securing supplies through its own means, enabling its military production to not only recover but surge. Russian officials claim to have remade their economy to prioritize defense production, utilizing revenue from high energy prices to smuggle Western materials required for missile production.

Despite these advancements, Russia still faces some limitations. It does not possess extensive missile inventories, although it now has larger stocks of certain types of missiles compared to the beginning of the war. Moreover, although export controls can impede production when large quantities of specific components are required, Russia can evade sanctions by smuggling smaller quantities of essential chips.

American officials acknowledge the difficulty of completely stopping Russia’s smuggling operations but remain committed to slowing them down. The United States and the European Union currently maintain a joint list of restricted items, with microelectronics that power missiles and drones being top priorities for control. However, Russia’s creative evasion attempts and the diversion of components through third countries have posed significant challenges.

In conclusion, Russia’s ability to expand missile production despite facing sanctions and export controls has raised concerns among international officials. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a pressing global issue, with the potential for a dark and cold winter ahead for Ukrainian citizens. Efforts to counter Russia’s militarization and curb its missile production continue, but the complex and ever-evolving nature of the situation necessitates ongoing vigilance and coordination among Western nations.

